West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 306.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.