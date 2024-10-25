West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.50.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $458.53 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.01. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

