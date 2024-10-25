West Michigan Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.5 %

S&P Global stock opened at $493.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

