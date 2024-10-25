West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 18,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 191.4% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 274.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 281,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 206,316 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

