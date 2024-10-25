West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

WTBA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 24,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

