Wedbush Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $2,000.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.44.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $22.81 on Friday, reaching $1,857.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,951.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,822.63. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,339.10 and a 1 year high of $2,174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $55.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 200 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

