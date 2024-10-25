Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

Watsco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $478.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.32. Watsco has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

