Warther Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $164.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

