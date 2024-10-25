Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases 32,575 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 3.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

