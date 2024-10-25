Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About Wallbridge Mining
