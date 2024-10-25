Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

About Wallbridge Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.