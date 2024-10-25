Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 1,187,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,282. The company has a market capitalization of $743.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

