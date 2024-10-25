Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.26. 97,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.