Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 650,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 739,367 shares.The stock last traded at $36.49 and had previously closed at $38.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vital Farms by 27.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 60.0% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $635,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

