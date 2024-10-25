Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Vista Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VGZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.