Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 985,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 603,576 shares.The stock last traded at $51.88 and had previously closed at $48.82.

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,318,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

