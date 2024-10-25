Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $373.02 Million

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 63.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $373.02 million and approximately $40.67 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 256.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00239783 BTC.

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol was first traded on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.29982077 USD and is up 35.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $18,529,846.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.