Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises about 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Virtu Financial worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

