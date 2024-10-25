Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $15,718.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,697.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.02 or 0.00541531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00104920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00230373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00026840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00070889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,555,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

