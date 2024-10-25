Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $483,797.28 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,894,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,752.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,076,533.92.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $312,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

