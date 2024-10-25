Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.
Veritex Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 311,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.37.
Veritex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
