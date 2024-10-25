Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

