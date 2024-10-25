Verge Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.88 million and $2.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,125.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00541757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00104318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.00230746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00027675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00071379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

