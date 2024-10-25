Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 26,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 356,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERB

Verb Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.00) by $2.00. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verb Technology

In other Verb Technology news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $146,727.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,339.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verb Technology

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.