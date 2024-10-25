Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0246

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $112.21 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,559,989,829 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,426,923,849.746955. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02459911 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

