Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 294.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

