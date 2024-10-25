Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 233.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.