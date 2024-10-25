Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the September 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 809,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

VTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

