Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,483. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average is $225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

