Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VGSH opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

