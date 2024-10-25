Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,049 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 356,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,524. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

