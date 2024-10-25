Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

