Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.13. 153,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,597. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

