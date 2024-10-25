Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.