Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $274.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.37.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

