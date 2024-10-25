Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $124,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 200,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 429,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

