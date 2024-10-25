Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.2% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

