Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
