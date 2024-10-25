Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 805,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 762,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

