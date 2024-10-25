Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,322 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 203,802 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 645.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.