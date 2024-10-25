Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

