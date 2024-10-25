Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $392.57 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $406.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.79 and its 200-day moving average is $341.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

