Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $361.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

