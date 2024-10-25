Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.69 EPS.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $320.96 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $330.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Valmont Industries by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

