Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $327.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

