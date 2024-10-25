Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

