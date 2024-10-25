Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $102,604,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.87.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

