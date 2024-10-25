US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,835,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,571 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.97.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

