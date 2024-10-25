US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,835,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,571 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.97.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.