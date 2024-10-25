Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $827.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UVSP

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $79,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,740.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $412,352. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.