Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $230.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,458. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

