UMA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.58 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. UMA has a market cap of $240.92 million and $19.58 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00004139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,817,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,805,428 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

